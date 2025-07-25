Trial of former DRC President Joseph Kabila begins over alleged M23 rebel support

A military court in the Democratic Republic of Congo has opened the trial of former President Joseph Kabila, who stands accused of treason and a range of serious crimes tied to his alleged support for the M23 rebel group.

The hearing was held in Kinshasa's Gombe district, but Kabila was not present. He is currently outside the country and is being tried in absentia. The charges against him include murder, torture, rape, and plotting to overthrow the government. Authorities allege that Kabila backed the M23 rebels, who have seized large areas of territory in the eastern DRC. Kabila has previously denied any ties to the group.

Kabila ruled the DRC for 18 years before handing power to Félix Tshisekedi in 2019. However, relations between the two soured in 2020 after Tshisekedi dissolved their power-sharing agreement. Kabila then left for South Africa.

In May, he returned to DRC and visited cities under M23 control. That move angered officials, who subsequently lifted his immunity as a life senator to allow for prosecution.

The case has drawn national attention, with many watching closely to see how the trial unfolds. Proceedings have been adjourned until July 31.