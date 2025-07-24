WHO condemns attacks on humanitarian facilities in Gaza, demands ceasefire

The World Health Organization is sounding the alarm after attacks on its facilities and staff in Gaza, calling the situation "unacceptable" and "life-threatening."

A building housing WHO staff in Deir al Balah was hit three times following Israeli evacuation orders. Airstrikes triggered fires and forced terrified staff, including women and children, to flee on foot under active fire.

Male staff were reportedly handcuffed, stripped, and interrogated at gunpoint. Two staff members and two relatives were detained; one WHO employee remains in custody.

WHO's main warehouse — vital for storing and distributing medical supplies — was also struck, caught fire, and later looted. The destruction has crippled WHO’s operations at a time when Gaza’s health system is collapsing.

“The attacks are part of a pattern of systematic destruction of health infrastructure,” the agency warned, adding that with 88% of Gaza under evacuation or militarized orders, there is virtually no safe place left.

WHO is demanding the immediate release of its detained staff member and renewed protection for humanitarian personnel and infrastructure. The agency says a ceasefire is not just necessary — it's long overdue.