Syria and Saudi Arabia sign multi-billion dollar investment deals

Syria
Syria and Saudi Arabia have signed dozens of investment agreements aimed at revitalizing Syria’s war-torn economy. The deals, announced at the Syrian-Saudi Investment Forum, cover a broad range of sectors including real estate, telecommunications, and finance.
The agreements mark a significant step in Syria’s efforts to rebuild after more than a decade of conflict. Saudi Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih said the forum would see the signing of 47 agreements and memoranda of understanding, with a total estimated value of around 24 billion Saudi Riyals, or approximately 6.4 billion US dollars.
“This forum will sign 47 agreements and memoranda of understanding,” said al-Falih, “with a total estimated value of around 24 billion Saudi Riyals.”
Saudi Arabia has positioned itself as a major supporter of Syria’s interim government, now led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa, a former rebel commander. His rise followed the sudden collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime.
Despite the positive momentum, Syria still faces enormous challenges. The United Nations estimated in 2017 that reconstruction would require at least 250 billion US dollars, underscoring the long and difficult road ahead.
The new agreements are expected to create tens of thousands of jobs and inject fresh capital into key sectors of the Syrian economy.
