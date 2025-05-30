Israel ready to accept 60-day ceasefire proposal, state TV reports

After more than a year and a half of fighting that has devastated much of the Gaza Strip, Israel now says it's ready to accept a ceasefire proposal put forward by US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made the remarks during a meeting with the families of dead Israeli hostages, according to state-owned KAN TV.

US officials say Israel signed off on the 60-day ceasefire deal before it was sent to Hamas.

Hamas has issued a statement saying it is studying the proposal with a view to providing relief for the Palestinian people and reaching a permanent ceasefire.

According to Kan, the proposal outlines a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for the release of ten living Israeli hostages and 18 bodies. Israel would release more than 1,200 Palestinian detainees and 180 bodies.

The proposal does not require Israel to end its 19-month offensive in Gaza, but does require Israel and Hamas to engage in negotiations on a long-term truce. The United States, Egypt and Qatar will serve as guarantors of the ceasefire deal.

Israel says that Hamas is still holding 58 hostages in Gaza, including 20 believed to be alive.

A previous ceasefire deal broke down in March when Israel resumed its assault on Gaza after two months of truce during which Hamas released 33 hostages.

More than 54,000 people in Gaza have been killed since the start of the conflict in October 2023, according to the latest figure from Gaza's health authorities.