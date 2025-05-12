Kenya welcomes Finnish President Stubb for state visit

Kenya
Finland's president Alexander Stubb's is on a three-day state visit to Kenya, the first ever by a Finnish head of state to the African country.
On Monday, Kenya and Finland signed two agreements on political consultations, peace mediation, and conflict resolution.
Speaking during a news conference after bilateral talks, Stubb and his Kenyan counterpart President William Ruto reaffirmed their joint commitment to the implementation of the Kenya-European Union Economic Partnership Agreement, which came into force in July 2024.
Stubb lauded Kenya as a country with a global voice on peace and conflict resolution.
"Whether it is Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine or whether it's issues in the Middle East, Kenya has always been one of those pillars of peace and that is why I'm especially happy that we have signed the memorandum of understanding linked to peace mediation," Stubb said.
Stubb added he was also seeking closer economic cooperation with Kenya.
"I'm also happy that we have a big business delegation here today because I do think that driving business interests, cooperation is a good way forward,"
Ruto for his part added Finland's expertise in education, technology, renewable energy and climate action "aligns closely with Kenya's development priorities."
Go to video
Ties between China and Kenya "upgraded to a new level", say leaders during Ruto's state visit
Go to video
President Ruto signs $950M deal in China, strengthens Kenya–China ties
Go to video
Kenya: Ant smuggling suspects set to be sentenced on May 7
Go to video
Smart Justice: Kenya’s legal system embraces AI in a rapid digital shift
01:01
Kenyan police officer killed in suspected gang attack in Haiti
01:49
Dutch King highlights Human Rights during state visit to Kenya