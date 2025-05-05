Cardinal Erdő leads mass before Papal Conclave"

Hungarian Cardinal Péter Erdő celebrated Mass in his titular church in Rome on Sunday, days before attending the conclave that will elect the successor of Pope Francis. During his homily, Erdő asked faithful to pray for the new pope, who he said "will have to fulfil his mission in a dramatic phase of human history." Known by his peers as a serious theologian, scholar and educator, Erdő, 72, is a leading contender among conservatives.

He has served as the archbishop of Esztergom-Budapest since 2002 and was made a cardinal by John Paul the following year. He has participated in two conclaves, in 2005 and 2013, for the selection of Benedict and Francis. Holding doctorates in theology and canon law, Erdő, speaks six languages, is a proponent of doctrinal orthodoxy, and champions the Church’s positions on issues like abortion and same-sex marriage.

Erdő opposes same-sex unions, and has also resisted suggestions that Catholics who remarry after divorce be able to receive communion. He stated in 2015 that divorced Catholics should only be permitted communion if they remain sexually abstinent in their new marriage. An advocate for traditional family structures, he helped organize Francis’ 2014 and 2015 Vatican meetings on the family.