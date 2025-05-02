Over 60,000 users in Italy join online fantasy game to predict the next pontiff

Next week’s conclave to elect the successor to Pope Francis as leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics is steeped in centuries-old traditions, shrouded in secrecy and, the cardinal electors say, driven by the Holy Spirit.

That’s not stopping growing numbers of people around the world from making bets on it, whether in real wagers like for sports teams, online games modeled after fantasy football, or fantasy song contests.

It's called Fantapapa - instead of football players, or the hottest singers, there are the cardinals who will participate in the next conclave.

Mauro Vanetti, co-creator of the Fantapapa said the developer wanted to tap into the "spirit of fun that exists (in Italy) with respect to such a solemn event that somehow desecrates it in a non-aggressive manner."

The site, which was created in February when Francis was hospitalized, has more than 60,000 registered users.

They get to choose 11 cardinals – like for a soccer team – they think have the best chance to become the next pope.

Then they choose the top contender or “captain” – so far, players’ top choices has been Francis’ secretary of state, Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin, closely followed by Matteo Maria Zuppi, Archbishop of Bologna, and third in line Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle.

Then they create a game strategy, making picks on unknowns like what new name the pope will pick – the papal name is a first indicator of their preferences, so Francis chose the medieval saint from Assisi for his love of the poor and the environment.

Similarly, the game allows players to pick whether the new pope’s priorities will be more progressive or conservative, what day of the week he will be elected and how many tries it will take the cardinals in conclave to choose.

Italian student Federico La Rocca, 23, said his father told him about the fantasy game and he decided to play, choosing Tagle because “he looks like a nice guy and a fun person.”

Players accumulate points based on their different choices.