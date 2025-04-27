DRC: Huge rally for peace in Butembo

Hundreds of people rallied in Butembo, a city in Congo's North Kivu province to demand an end to war in their region.

The march organized by civil society groups came as Goma, the provincial capital marked three months under rebel rule.

The demonstrators, carrying placards calling for peace and chanting slogans for national unity, expressed support for a US-brokered preliminary agreement between Kinshasa and Kigali.

Signed in Washington on Friday, the accord is intended to pave way for de-escalation, and a potential deal.

Conflict in eastern Congo is estimated to have killed 6 million people since the mid-1990s, in the wake of the Rwanda genocide.

Malaika Élysée reports