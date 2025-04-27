DRC: Huge rally for peace in Butembo

Democratic Republic Of Congo
Hundreds of people rallied in Butembo, a city in Congo's North Kivu province to demand an end to war in their region.
The march organized by civil society groups came as Goma, the provincial capital marked three months under rebel rule.
The demonstrators, carrying placards calling for peace and chanting slogans for national unity, expressed support for a US-brokered preliminary agreement between Kinshasa and Kigali.
Signed in Washington on Friday, the accord is intended to pave way for de-escalation, and a potential deal.
Conflict in eastern Congo is estimated to have killed 6 million people since the mid-1990s, in the wake of the Rwanda genocide.
Malaika Élysée reports
Go to video
U.S. Secretary Rubio oversees Congo-Rwanda deal to ease mineral conflict
Go to video
Joseph Kabila’s return: Political comeback or threat to national unity?
Go to video
Paris concert shines light on Congo's 'silent' war
Go to video
DRC: Goma Christians celebrate Easter under rebel rule
Go to video
Goma reacts to return of Kabila from exile
Go to video
Rwanda agrees to give safe passage to SADC forces leaving the DRC