Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

DRC: Huge rally for peace in Butembo

The march organized by civil society groups came as Goma, the provincial capital of North Kivu marked three months under rebel rule   -  
Copyright © africanews
Malaika Élysée

By Africanews

with Malaika Élysée

Democratic Republic Of Congo

Hundreds of people rallied in Butembo, a city in Congo's North Kivu province to demand an end to war in their region.

The march organized by civil society groups came as Goma, the provincial capital marked three months under rebel rule.

The demonstrators, carrying placards calling for peace and chanting slogans for national unity, expressed support for a US-brokered preliminary agreement between Kinshasa and Kigali.

Signed in Washington on Friday, the accord is intended to pave way for de-escalation, and a potential deal.

Conflict in eastern Congo is estimated to have killed 6 million people since the mid-1990s, in the wake of the Rwanda genocide.

Malaika Élysée reports

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..