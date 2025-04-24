Trump says U.S. and China will 'get along great'

President Donald Trump continued to predict Wednesday the U.S. and China will reach a "fair" trade deal in the coming weeks, telling reporters in the Oval Office, "we're going to get along great with China."

"In the end, I think what's going to happen is we're going to have great deals," Trump said in the Oval Office.

The comments from Trump come a day after he said he would not “play hardball” with China and that his tariffs would come down “substantially."

But he reiterated that the U.S. will “set the tariffs” if China doesn’t make a deal.

China, meanwhile, took its opposition to Trump’s tariff war and America First policies to the United Nations, asking whether the world should advocate for all countries to work together or “return to the law of the jungle where the strong prey on the weak.”

The call by China’s U.N. Ambassador Fu Cong for nations to back multilateralism, the bedrock of the United Nations, got overwhelming support at an informal meeting of the U.N. Security Council Wednesday — except from the United States.

The president also told reporters in the Oval Office that he'll meet with a number of foreign leaders when he travels to Rome for Pope Francis' funeral later this week.

Trump said he has “a lot of meetings set up," but he declined to name any of the leaders and dodged repeated questions about whether he would meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy while there, saying he didn’t know if he would be attending.

Zelenskyy is set to attend.