Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos holds a special mass to mourn Pope Francis

The Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, led by Archbishop Alfred Adewale Martins, held a special mass to mourn the passing of Pope Francis on Wednesday.

The mass, which included prayers, songs, and a condolence register, was a heartfelt tribute to the late Pope.

It was also a moment for the faithful to remember the good works of Pope Francis.

Reverend Father Melvis Mayaki said of the Pope: "During his pontificate, he emphasized issues affecting mercy, talking about the fact that God is all about mercy."

Archbishop Martins led the procession, showcasing his leadership and respect for the Pope's legacy.

"We pray for the repose of the one who is gone. Let us also pray that the Lord will give us another holy Father that will lead us".

Pope Francis passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88, due to complications from a stroke.

He was known for his humility, emphasis on God's mercy, and commitment to social justice.