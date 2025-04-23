Italy launches security plan ahead of pope’s funeral

Italy launched its security plan Wednesday with hundreds of foreign delegations expected at the Vatican Saturday for Pope Francis’s funeral.

Police are patrolling the streets around the Vatican - also using drones - as well as underground stations and the stretch of the Tiber river near Via Conciliazione, the main street leading to St. Peter's Square, which is crowded with all the pilgrims who are on their way to see Pope Francis’ body and pay their respects.

The body of Pope Francis was moved Wednesday morning to St. Peter’s Basilica for three days of public mourning for an Argentine pontiff remembered for his humble style, concern for the poor and insistent prayers for peace.

The public viewing is largely for ordinary Catholics to grieve the 88-year-old pope, who died Monday after suffering a stroke.

The basilica will be kept open until midnight on Wednesday and Thursday to allow the faithful to mourn. The public mourning period will end on Friday at 7 p.m. local time.

Cardinals met at the Vatican on Tuesday to schedule Francis’ funeral and burial, plan the conclave to elect his successor and make other decisions about running the Catholic Church.