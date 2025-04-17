UN officials warn of worsening crisis in eastern DRC

The United Nations has raised alarm over the deepening humanitarian crisis in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), highlighting disturbing levels of violence, mass displacement, and a systematic use of sexual violence against children and women.

Speaking during a UN Security Council meeting focused on the Great Lakes region, top UN officials painted a grim picture of the situation on the ground, where a fragile ceasefire continues to be violated and diplomatic efforts have yet to bring lasting peace.

“A child raped every 30 minutes” Catherine Russell, Executive Director of UNICEF, delivered a chilling account of the ongoing conflict’s toll on children.

“UNICEF estimates that during the most intense phase of this year’s conflict in eastern DRC, a child was raped every half an hour,” she said. “This clearly points to a systemic crisis in which rape and other forms of sexual violence are being used as a weapon of war to destroy lives, families, and communities.”

She added that there has been a 100% increase in verified grave violations against children in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. These violations include indiscriminate attacks, mass abductions, and forced recruitment of children, as well as widespread sexual violence.

The conflict has also disrupted the response to a new strain of mpox, with patients fleeing isolation units in Goma, raising concerns about cross-border transmission.

Ceasefire violations and regional spillover UN Special Envoy Huang Xia emphasized that despite political and diplomatic efforts, the ceasefire is far from effective.

“Violations of international law and human rights persist, and the humanitarian crisis continues to worsen, both in the DRC and in neighboring countries such as Burundi, Uganda, and Rwanda, which have seen rising numbers of new arrivals from the DRC,” he said.

Xia stressed the urgency of transforming recent diplomatic gains into concrete action on the ground. “This grim reality compels us to redouble our efforts,” he urged, calling for inclusive dialogue and immediate humanitarian access.

Call for decisive action Therese Kayikwamba Wagner, senior representative from the DRC, pressed the Security Council to enforce Resolution 2773, demanding the withdrawal of M23 rebels and their backers.

“The time for implementing resolution 2773 is long overdue,” she said. “M23 must immediately, fully and unconditionally withdraw from Congolese territory.”

She defended the role of the UN peacekeeping mission, MONUSCO, as a vital presence in monitoring ceasefire compliance and protecting civilians.

Wagner also strongly condemned what she described as “repeated, baseless attempts to delegitimize the UN” – accusations she said are systematically led by Rwanda.

Rwanda responds Rwandan Ambassador Robert Kayinamura rejected the accusations and pushed back against what he called scapegoating.

“The DRC must confront its internal contradictions. Externalizing or scapegoating Rwanda for its own problems will not solve the issue,” he said.

AU reaffirms leadership in peace process Téte António, Chairperson of the AU Executive Council, addressed the Council via video, reaffirming the African Union’s commitment to resolving the crisis. He noted the development of a unified roadmap for mediation, building on the Luanda and Nairobi processes, and welcomed international support aligned with AU priorities.

As the situation deteriorates, UN officials are calling for immediate international pressure to restore humanitarian access, uphold human rights, and pave the way toward a lasting peace in one of Africa’s most volatile regions.