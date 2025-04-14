EU foreign ministers discuss Ukraine, Syria and EU-African relations in Luxembourg.

On Monday, the Foreign Ministers of Lithuania, Poland, and Finland condemned the recent Russian assault on Ukraine, highlighting it as evidence of Russia's disinterest in pursuing a ceasefire.

Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski, whose nation currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, expressed his shock at the Russian aggression, labeling the attacks as "Russia’s mocking response" to Kyiv's ceasefire agreement made over a month ago.

"I hope that President Trump and the U.S. administration recognize that the Russian leader is ridiculing their goodwill, and I trust that appropriate actions will be taken," Sikorski stated to reporters in Luxembourg, where EU foreign ministers were convening.

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen pointed out that the assault on Sumy occurred "just hours after President Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, was in St. Petersburg discussing a potential ceasefire with Putin." She emphasized that this incident illustrates Russia's "complete disregard for the peace process" and its "total lack of respect for human life."

Lithuania's Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys condemned the Palm Sunday strikes on Sumy, which employed cluster munitions against civilians, calling it "a war crime by definition."

These remarks followed a missile attack that struck the center of Sumy while residents were gathering to celebrate Palm Sunday, resulting in at least 34 fatalities.

This marked the second significant attack on civilians within just over a week.