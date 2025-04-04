UN concerned after Niger quits force fighting armed Islamist groups

The United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General has expressed concern over Niger’s decision to withdraw from the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNTJF) fighting armed Islamist groups in West Africa.

Leonardo Santos Simão, who is also head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), on Thursday told the Security Council that it was crucial to the region that the military coalition continues its operations.

He said stakeholders at the Lake Chad Basin Governors' Forum in Maiduguri, Nigeria, had “stressed the importance of continuing diplomatic efforts and also financial support” to the force.

Santos Simão added that the MNTJF is currently the only security mechanism which is operational in the region.

The coalition is mandated to combat the Boko Haram insurgency and also includes Benin, Cameroon, Chad, and Nigeria.

“In spite of the continued good offices to maintain the integrity of this coalition, Niger recently announced that it would withdraw from the taskforce. This announcement comes at a time when security is the main concern for the region.”

In his report back on the situation in the region, Santos Simão said while things are improving in the region on the socio-economic front, security is essential for stability.

His view was echoed by Sierra Leone’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Michael Imran Kanu who said the “evolving security landscape has been marked by growing geopolitical tensions”.

“In this context, the focus mostly remains on strengthening regional security mechanisms grounded in national ownership and based on cooperation among ECOWAS, the African Union, as well as neighbouring countries and other subregional initiatives,” said Kanu.

He added that the stability of West Africa and the Sahel “must reflect collaborative approaches aligned with the priorities of its people”.

Sierra Leone is a non-permanent member of the Security Council and a member of UNOWAS.

Santos Simão said socio-economic “indicators in the region are promising and that they have improved, they come in a large part from resource extraction and food production”.

“But challenges such as high inflation, increased debt, climate shocks and limited budget room for manoeuvre are all persisting and they reduce government's ability to invest in services and essential infrastructure.”

As the region continues to face challenges, UNOWAS said comprehensive approaches were required and partnerships that prioritise macroeconomic stability, inclusive growth, and stronger economic governance to improve long-term resilience.