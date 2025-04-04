Welcome to Africanews

Kremlin envoy discusses normalizing Russia-U.S. ties in Washington

Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, speaks to journalists at the Ritz Carlton hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo

By Africanews

with AP

War in Ukraine

Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev told Russian reporters after his talks in Washington that he discussed normalizing Russia-U.S. ties in meetings with members of President Donald Trump’s administration.

"What makes the Trump administration different is that they hear Russia's position and concerns, unlike the Biden administration," he said in televised remarks.

Dmitriev added that the talks also addressed "economic and investment questions" including the potential return of some US companies to Russia.

"We see that American companies want to come back to Russia and take niches left by European companies," he said.

"And we see that the EU ideological restrictions can allow US companies to take the niches where it's useful for Russia, of course."

He noted that the restoration of direct flights between Russia and the United States was among the issues that were also discussed.

Dmitriev, the head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, was sanctioned by the Biden administration after the conflict broke out in Ukraine.

The U.S. had to temporarily lift the restrictions to allow him to travel to Washington this week.

