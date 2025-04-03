Sudan: At least 89 killed in paramilitary attack

At least 89 have been killed in a cluster of villages in the Sudanese city of Omdurman by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) a Sudanese human rights organization has said.

Many more were injured in the attack that saw the paramilitary group carrying out random artillery shelling and direct gunfire.

The Emergency Lawyer’s Association has accused the RSF of violating "human rights and international law," the statement added that its forces engaged in widespread looting of homes and shops, arrested several young men from the villages "and forced them at gunpoint to transport the looted goods."

Many have fled to the Jabal Awlia area, in hopes of finding safety.

Sudan is already in the grips of the largest displacement crisis, to date, an estimated 8.8 million people have been forced from their homes to camps and other locations within Sudan; 3.5 million more have fled across borders, according to the UN.

On the battlefield, the RSF continues to suffer setbacks.

Since the beginning of the year - the army has seized Sennar, Al Jazeera and White Nile state, as well as the capital Khartoum.

The captures have given the military control of the center of Sudan, regaining Darfur appears to be the army’s next target.