Sahel ministers visit Moscow to strengthen ties with Russia

In a significant shift in the region's diplomatic and security landscape, the foreign ministers of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger will visit Moscow this week to deepen their strategic ties with Russia.

Scheduled for April 3-4, this marks the first AES-Russia consultations since the formation of the Confederation of Sahel States (AES) in 2024.

The visit underscores a growing pivot away from former colonial power France and the regional organization ECOWAS, with these West African nations, governed by military juntas following a series of coups between 2020 and 2023, seeking political and military support from Moscow.

This realignment comes as the Sahel region grapples with ongoing jihadist insurgencies that have devastated local populations, claiming thousands of lives.

As part of the AES's Year 1 Roadmap, chaired by Mali, the ministers will engage with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to discuss enhanced cooperation in defense, security, and economic development.

The AES sees the visit as a "crucial step" toward advancing its shared goals.

Russia has already contributed military support via its Wagner Group, and the three nations have signed defense agreements with Moscow. Collaboration is also underway in the energy and mining sectors.

The visit follows the AES’s decision to withdraw from multiple international organizations and establish a joint 5,000-strong military force aimed at tackling regional terrorism.

By strengthening ties with Russia, the Sahel states aim to bolster their security efforts and assert greater autonomy from Western influence.