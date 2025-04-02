Congo commutes death sentences of 3 Americans convicted in failed coup

Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi has commuted the death sentences of three Americans convicted on charges of participating in a botched coup attempt in the country’s capital Kinshasa last year, an official said Wednesday.

A presidential order commuted their death sentences to life imprisonment, Congolese presidential spokesperson Tina Salama said, more than six months after a military court sentenced the three and more than 30 others to death for the failed coup.

The pardon came amid efforts by Congolese authorities to sign a minerals deal with the U.S. in exchange for security support that will help Kinshasa fight rebels in the conflict-hit eastern region.

Six people were killed during last year's botched coup attempt, led by little-known opposition figure Christian Malanga, that targeted the presidential palace in Kinshasa as well as a close ally of Tshisekedi. Malanga was fatally shot while resisting arrest soon after live-streaming the attack on his social media, the Congolese army said.

Malanga’s 21-year-old son Marcel Malanga, who is a U.S. citizen, was among the Americans convicted for participating in the coup plot. The other Americans are Tyler Thompson Jr., 21, a high school friend of the younger Malanga who flew to Africa from Utah for what his family believed was a free vacation, and Benjamin Reuben Zalman-Polun, 36, who is reported to have known Christian Malanga through a gold mining company.

Marcel Malanga told the court that his father had forced him and Thompson to take part in the attack.

“Dad had threatened to kill us if we did not follow his orders,” he said previously during hearings.

Most of the defendants were Congolese but also included a Briton, Belgian and Canadian. Their charges included attempted coup, terrorism and criminal association. Fourteen people were acquitted in the trial.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of State announced late Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s new senior advisor for Africa, Massad Boulos, will travel to Congo and three other African countries — Rwanda, Kenya, and Uganda — starting April 3.

Boulos will advance efforts for sustainable peace in eastern Congo and promote U.S. private sector investment in the region, the State Department said in a statement.