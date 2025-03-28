Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Questions remain about the cause of the submarine sinking in Egypt

A police vehicle stand alert in front of of the Egyptian hospital in Hurghada, where survivors receive medical care after a tourist submarine sank in Egypt   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Red sea

Questions remain about the cause of the submarine sinking on Thursday, which claimed the lives of at least six people in the Red Sea off Egypt's coast.

On Friday, the governor of the Egyptian Red Sea region visited a hospital where survivors of the tourist submarine disaster were being treated.

Most of the passengers aboard were Russian tourists exploring the Red Sea's coral reefs.

Governor Amr Hanafy spoke with survivors and the injured individuals who were receiving care at the hospital.

Emergency crews successfully rescued at least 38 Russians, according to the Russian consul in Hurghada.

It is not yet clear how many crew members or other tourists were on board, but the submarine has a capacity of 50 people.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..