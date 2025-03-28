Questions remain about the cause of the submarine sinking in Egypt

Questions remain about the cause of the submarine sinking on Thursday, which claimed the lives of at least six people in the Red Sea off Egypt's coast.

On Friday, the governor of the Egyptian Red Sea region visited a hospital where survivors of the tourist submarine disaster were being treated.

Most of the passengers aboard were Russian tourists exploring the Red Sea's coral reefs.

Governor Amr Hanafy spoke with survivors and the injured individuals who were receiving care at the hospital.

Emergency crews successfully rescued at least 38 Russians, according to the Russian consul in Hurghada.

It is not yet clear how many crew members or other tourists were on board, but the submarine has a capacity of 50 people.