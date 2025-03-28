Kenyan police officer killed in suspected gang attack in Haiti

Another blow to the Kenyan-led multinational security support mission, or MSS, which has been deployed to Haiti to combat gang violence.

The MSS says a Kenyan police was killed on Tuesday in an attack by suspected gang members.

He was part of a group that had been dispatched to recover a Haitian police vehicle that had got stuck in a ditch, suspected to have been dug by gangs.

The MSS forces were attacked during the recovery operation.

After initially being reported as missing, the MSS later confirmed that an officer by the name of Bénédict Kabiru had died in the incident.

Haiti’s Presidential Transitional Council has praised what it described as Kabiru’s “ultimate sacrifice”.

He is the second Kenyan officer to be killed in Haiti since the force began deploying in June last year.

There has been widespread opposition in Kenya to their deployment to Haiti and calls for them to come home because of the dangers they face.

President William Ruto, however, has reaffirmed his country’s commitment to the mission.