Ghanaian peacekeepers empower women in unity state through vocational training

Amidst economic hardship and strained humanitarian support, Ghanaian peacekeepers serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) have stepped beyond their core mandate to empower local women through vocational training. The initiative aims to equip women with the skills needed to generate income and establish their own businesses, fostering self-reliance and resilience within the community.

Operating in Unity State, the peacekeepers navigate a challenging landscape marked by widespread flooding and security threats, including attacks and looting of humanitarian convoys. Despite these adversities, they remain dedicated to not only protecting civilians but also uplifting communities through sustainable development efforts.

The vocational workshop introduced women to practical skills such as beadmaking and shirt printing, enabling them to create and sell products in local markets. These newly acquired skills offer a pathway to financial independence, allowing women to contribute meaningfully to their households and communities.

“It is new to us because we have never seen this kind of work before, like the work you have brought to us by UNMISS and GhanBatt [the Ghanaian peacekeeping contingent] today,” said John Jok, Administrator of Nying Payam in Unity State. “We will follow the work that you are teaching us today, we are all happy here in the payam today.”

Captain Nancy Mensah, Battalion Engagement Platoon Commander of the Ghanaian contingent, underscored the importance of the initiative, stating, “By training these women, we are looking at empowering them economically or giving them some kind of economic independence. By acquiring these skills in crafts, women can start their own businesses and generate income. This financial independence will not only improve their quality of life, but it will also help contribute to their community’s development and the nation as a whole.”

Beyond economic empowerment, the initiative aligns with broader efforts to advance gender equality in South Sudan. Women in the country often face exclusion from income-generating opportunities and decision-making processes, making such training programs a crucial step toward inclusive development.

The Ghanaian peacekeepers’ commitment to community engagement extends beyond vocational training. Their peacebuilding efforts also include providing veterinary care to livestock owners, having treated over 27,000 cattle, sheep, and goats to enhance food security and economic stability in the region.