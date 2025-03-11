Ukraine-US talks on ending war with Russia start in Saudi Arabia

High-stakes talks between senior delegations from Ukraine and the United States on how to end Kyiv’s three-year war with Moscow opened in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

The talks reflect a new diplomatic push after an unprecedented argument erupted during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Feb. 28 visit to the White House.

Ukrainian officials told The Associated Press on Monday that they will propose a ceasefire covering the Black Sea, which would bring safer shipping, as well long-range missile strikes that have hit civilians in Ukraine, and the release of prisoners.

Journalists briefly entered the room to see the two sides as the meeting got underway at a luxury hotel in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah.