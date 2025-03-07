Bar Abdelatty's firm stance on Palestinian issues at GCC summit

Saudi Arabia
On Thursday, foreign ministers from the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states gathered in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, to address the current situations in Gaza and Syria.
In addition to their discussions, they engaged with counterparts from Egypt, Syria, Jordan, and Morocco, focusing on strengthening strategic relations and cooperation across various sectors while also examining regional and international developments.
Jassim Al-Budaiwi, the Secretary General of the GCC, highlighted the outcomes of the recent extraordinary Arab summit held in Cairo.
He noted that the summit endorsed a comprehensive plan aimed at the early recovery, reconstruction, and development of Gaza, as well as the deployment of international protection and peacekeeping forces in accordance with the UN Security Council's resolutions regarding the Palestinian territories in Gaza and the West Bank.
During a separate meeting, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani announced that a new Syrian government would soon be established, representing a broad political spectrum.
He urged Arab nations to provide economic assistance for the reconstruction of Syria's devastated cities and institutions.
Al-Shaibani also expressed concerns about Israeli military actions in the south, stating that these incursions pose a threat to stability in both Syria and the wider region.
01:10
Arab leaders endorse a counterproposal to Trump's Gaza plan, with ceasefire uncertain
03:22
Middle East: Gaza residents try to mark Ramadan amid shortages
Go to video
Pics of the day: March 03, 2025
03:48
Egypt condemns Israel’s aid blockade as ceasefire talks stall
03:40
Egypt set to announce its plans for Gaza reconstruction at Arab Summit
01:44
Israel releases Palestinian prisoners following delay