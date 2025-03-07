Bar Abdelatty's firm stance on Palestinian issues at GCC summit

On Thursday, foreign ministers from the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states gathered in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, to address the current situations in Gaza and Syria.

In addition to their discussions, they engaged with counterparts from Egypt, Syria, Jordan, and Morocco, focusing on strengthening strategic relations and cooperation across various sectors while also examining regional and international developments.

Jassim Al-Budaiwi, the Secretary General of the GCC, highlighted the outcomes of the recent extraordinary Arab summit held in Cairo.

He noted that the summit endorsed a comprehensive plan aimed at the early recovery, reconstruction, and development of Gaza, as well as the deployment of international protection and peacekeeping forces in accordance with the UN Security Council's resolutions regarding the Palestinian territories in Gaza and the West Bank.

During a separate meeting, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani announced that a new Syrian government would soon be established, representing a broad political spectrum.

He urged Arab nations to provide economic assistance for the reconstruction of Syria's devastated cities and institutions.

Al-Shaibani also expressed concerns about Israeli military actions in the south, stating that these incursions pose a threat to stability in both Syria and the wider region.