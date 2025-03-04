Netanyahu testifies again in corruption trial

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned to the witness stand on Tuesday in his ongoing corruption trial, becoming the first sitting Israeli leader to testify as a criminal defendant.

The trial marks a significant low point for Israel’s longest-serving leader, who is also facing an international arrest warrant over alleged war crimes in Gaza.

Netanyahu, 75, is answering charges of fraud, breach of trust, and bribery in three separate cases. He is accused of accepting luxury gifts, cigars and champagne worth tens of thousands of dollars, from a billionaire Hollywood producer in exchange for political favors. Additionally, prosecutors allege he pushed regulatory benefits for media moguls in return for positive coverage of himself and his family.

Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing, calling the charges a politically motivated "witch hunt" by a biased legal system and a hostile media. His testimony comes after years of scandals surrounding him and his family, known for their lavish lifestyle at taxpayers' expense.