Middle East: Gaza residents try to mark Ramadan amid shortages

As muslims across the world celebrate Ramadan, Palestinians in Gaza continue to face dire humanitarian conditions, with basic supplies growing ever thinner on the ground.

Many have lost their homes and have been displaced, but are still doing what what they can to mark the celebration, despite the tough condiitons.

Among those who have been displaced is Iman Rahim, who said, ''as you can see we live in a tent during Ramadan. The kids are trying to feel like home, they are trying to decorate it as they used to do at our home, just to feel the blessings of this month. When I saw what they wrote on the tent I cried a lot, because I am responsible for them by myself, even filling water and taking care of my sick daughter. We don't even have a bathroom. Providing them with food is also very difficult."

Shop owners who had hoped for an increase in demand say they are struggling to bring in customers.

"This year's Ramadan is different from before. We expected that with the return of the displaced people to the north, the demand for lanterns and Ramadan supplies would increase, and it would be [at least] the same as last year."

Israel halted all aid from entering the enclave as of Sunday morning, due to disagreements with Hamas on the truce deal.