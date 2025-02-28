Welcome to Africanews

Namibia: Supreme Court throws out challenge to presidential election result

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

Namibia

Namibia’s Supreme Court has thrown out a challenge to last year’s presidential election that was launched by opposition parties.

The move will allow Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah of the country’s ruling party to take power in March.

Back in November, the SWAPO party,which has governed the nation for more than 30 years, came out on top in presidential and parliamentary elections.

Due to a voting extension of several days and other issues, opposition parties alleged that the vote was flawed and could be invalid.

But on Friday the country’s chief justice ruled that the voting extension did not break the law, thereby throwing out the case brought by the Independent Patriots for Change.

The IPC, which came second in the election, said the party would respect the judgement. Nandi-Ndaitwah is due to be sworn in as President on March 21st. She will be the country's first female president.

