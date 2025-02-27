Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Pope Francis undergoes physiotherapy as health improves slightly

Catholic faithful attend a nightly rosary prayer service for the health of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, February 26, 2025..   -  
Copyright © africanews
Mosa'ab Elshamy/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved
By Dominic Wabwireh

with AP

Vatican

In a morning update, the Vatican announced that Pope Francis had a restful night and is currently in a state of recovery.

On Wednesday, they reported that the Pope had shown some minor improvements in his condition as he continues to fight against double pneumonia, although medical professionals have cautioned that his overall prognosis remains uncertain.

A CT scan conducted on Tuesday evening revealed that the infection is progressing normally under treatment.

Additionally, blood tests have indicated positive changes, as noted in the Vatican's latest report.

The slight kidney issues that were identified earlier have also improved, and the Pope is actively participating in respiratory physiotherapy to aid in clearing fluid from his lungs.

This marks the first time the Vatican has disclosed that Francis is undergoing physiotherapy to assist with his respiratory recovery.

After receiving the Eucharist on Wednesday morning, the Pope returned to his duties in the afternoon, demonstrating his commitment to continuing his work despite health challenges.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..