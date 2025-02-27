Pope Francis undergoes physiotherapy as health improves slightly

In a morning update, the Vatican announced that Pope Francis had a restful night and is currently in a state of recovery.

On Wednesday, they reported that the Pope had shown some minor improvements in his condition as he continues to fight against double pneumonia, although medical professionals have cautioned that his overall prognosis remains uncertain.

A CT scan conducted on Tuesday evening revealed that the infection is progressing normally under treatment.

Additionally, blood tests have indicated positive changes, as noted in the Vatican's latest report.

The slight kidney issues that were identified earlier have also improved, and the Pope is actively participating in respiratory physiotherapy to aid in clearing fluid from his lungs.

This marks the first time the Vatican has disclosed that Francis is undergoing physiotherapy to assist with his respiratory recovery.

After receiving the Eucharist on Wednesday morning, the Pope returned to his duties in the afternoon, demonstrating his commitment to continuing his work despite health challenges.