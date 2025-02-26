Faithful Gather for Mass as Pope Francis’ ealth Shows Signs of Improvement

Doctors, nuns, and dozens of faithful gathered Wednesday at the chapel of Rome’s Gemelli Hospital to attend a special mass for Pope Francis, who remains hospitalized with a lung infection.

Cardinal Baldassarre Reina, the Pope’s vicar general for the Diocese of Rome, led the service, offering prayers for the 88-year-old pontiff’s recovery. "All over the world, many faithful are praying for the Holy Father," he told those in attendance. "It seemed right to be present here at the Gemelli Polyclinic for this Eucharist. This prayer began yesterday and will continue until the Lord gives him full health."

The mass followed a similar service on Tuesday evening at the church of the Argentine community in Rome, reflecting the global concern for Francis, who has led the Catholic Church since 2013.

The Vatican reported that the Pope’s condition has shown slight improvement. A mild kidney insufficiency detected days ago has now receded, and he is undergoing respiratory physiotherapy to help clear fluid from his lungs. This was the first time the Vatican confirmed that Francis is receiving physiotherapy as part of his treatment.

The Pope remains hospitalized since February 14 due to complications from bronchitis, exacerbated by his chronic lung condition. Despite his illness, he has been sitting upright and undergoing therapy, according to Vatican officials.

Across Rome and beyond, the faithful continue to pray for his recovery. As Cardinal Reina emphasized, the Pope remains in the hearts and prayers of many worldwide, with hopes that he will soon regain full health.