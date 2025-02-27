DRC: deadly explosion at M23 rally wounds dozens, rebel leaders say

After an explosion went off in the midst of an M23 rally in the Democratic Republic of Congo, dozens have been wounded and eleven killed, according to rebel leaders.

The incident unfolded in eastern Congo’s city of Bukavu.

The head of the Congo River Alliance, which includes the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels, stated that the perpetrator was among the dead.

“I would like to give you here the first assessment that we have, which is that the attack caused eleven deaths, including of a woman. Verifications are in progress. The perpetrator of the attack himself is part of these deaths. There are 65 injured, including six critically,” said Corneille Nangaa, rebel leader of the Congo River Alliance (AFC).

He also accused the Congolese President of not negotiating with the rebels, saying, ''we have always expressed the wish to see a political solution to the multifaceted crisis in the Congo. And we note, unfortunately, that he (President Felix Tshisekedi) is attached to war.”

The Rwanda backed M23 rebels have rapidly advanced in the region, killing some 3000 people, and seizing key towns including Bukavu and Goma.