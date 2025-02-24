Egypt dismisses rival authority in Sudan, supports military rule

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held discussions with Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Youssef El-Sherif in Cairo on Sunday.

Following their meeting, they addressed the recent developments involving Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and their allies, who signed a charter on Sunday to form a parallel government.

This comes as Sudan's army has made significant progress against rival factions. Ali Youssef El-Sherif emphasized, "No one will recognize the so-called parallel government to the Sudanese government."

He further stated that Sudan does not accept any foreign recognition of this parallel government.

The RSF's signing ceremony took place in Nairobi, Kenya, behind closed doors, following a controversial meeting last week that drew criticism from Khartoum's Foreign Ministry.

The signatories claimed they aim to create a government focused on “peace and unity,” despite widespread concerns from human rights organizations and the international community regarding the RSF's alleged atrocities since the conflict began in April 2023.

The ongoing war in Sudan has resulted in over 24,000 deaths and displaced more than 14 million people, which is roughly 30% of the population, according to the United Nations.

Approximately 3.2 million Sudanese have fled to neighboring countries.

Last week, the U.N. reported that its human rights office recorded over 4,200 civilian deaths in 2024, with the actual number likely being much higher.

The Sudanese military has gained the upper hand in the conflict, having regained control of key areas, including the capital of Gezira province, Wad Medani, and the largest oil refinery in the country.

Abdelatty informed reporters that the ministers had talked about Gaza's future and the potential results of the upcoming Arab summit scheduled to take place in Cairo.