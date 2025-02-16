Welcome to Africanews

FIFA Club World Cup trophy arrives in Egypt

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Trophy is on display Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)   -  
Copyright © africanews
Pamela Smith/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Egypt

The FIFA Club World Cup trophy has made another stop on its tour around the globe ahead of the tournament's launch in June.

This week the trophy arrived in Cairo in Egypt where it was greeted buy the Al Ahly squad, who will play their opening match against Inter Miami.

Marcel Koller, the club's head coach, said: " It will basically be an away game for us, as most of America will probably be supporting Inter Miami and, yes, I’m looking forward to it. I think our players are too, and they will all give everything to try and get something out of this match.

During its five-month journey, the trophy will visit the home cities of all 32 competing clubs.

In African countries, this includes, next to Egypt, clubs from South Africa (Mamelodi Sundowns), Tunisia (Espérance Sportive de Tunis) and Morocco (Wydad AC).

