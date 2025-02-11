Military community discusses role of AI in conflicts across the world

The Artificial Intelligence summit in Paris prompted discussion on how new technologies impact conflict across the world, with the military community gathering to discuss the issue.

Everyday Uses of AI have expanded in recent years, and as has the presence of AI in modern warfare.

According to experts, one of the main barriers to better tackling the issue, is how data is shared.

Christophe Meyer, AI expert and CTO of cortAIx Labs, said, ''there's probably one difficulty, but it's not just in France or Europe, and that's data access, because we're dealing with classified data, very, very, very tricky data.''

Countries such as Russia, China and the U.S. are spending millions of dollars on AI.

Experts say in the event of any conflict, adapting to the technology used by the adversary is key.

Pierre Vandier, NATO Supreme Allied Commander for Transformation, said, "the ability to adapt to an enemy's course of action is really important. You see that in Ukraine. So, you know, it's a matter of it's a question of life."

The AI summit has also prompted discussion surrounding the impact of new technologies on the environment and on inequality.