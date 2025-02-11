Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Military community discusses role of AI in conflicts across the world

Participants pose for a group photo at the Grand Palais during the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit in Paris, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Paris summit

The Artificial Intelligence summit in Paris prompted discussion on how new technologies impact conflict across the world, with the military community gathering to discuss the issue.

Everyday Uses of AI have expanded in recent years, and as has the presence of AI in modern warfare.

According to experts, one of the main barriers to better tackling the issue, is how data is shared.

Christophe Meyer, AI expert and CTO of cortAIx Labs, said, ''there's probably one difficulty, but it's not just in France or Europe, and that's data access, because we're dealing with classified data, very, very, very tricky data.''

Countries such as Russia, China and the U.S. are spending millions of dollars on AI.

Experts say in the event of any conflict, adapting to the technology used by the adversary is key.

Pierre Vandier, NATO Supreme Allied Commander for Transformation, said, "the ability to adapt to an enemy's course of action is really important. You see that in Ukraine. So, you know, it's a matter of it's a question of life."

The AI summit has also prompted discussion surrounding the impact of new technologies on the environment and on inequality.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..