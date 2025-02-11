Goma residents express fears over increased tensions and escalations

The situation in Bukavu is increasingly tense as the presence of military forces escalates, with growing concerns about the security of the city and its surrounding areas.

Local interviews paint a picture of mounting fear and uncertainty among the population.

Raimond Mukobelwa notes that the unrest has spread beyond Bukavu, affecting nearby Nova and Bibuhey. This has led many people to flee toward neighboring countries, including Burundi and Tanzania.

As a result, there has been a surge in demand for necessities such as flour and salt. Some residents have also started relocating from Kavumu to Bukavu for safety.

Pascal Buhendwa describes the situation within the city itself, where the streets are filled with military personnel, but their presence has not quelled concerns. He mentions the potential infiltration of unknown individuals into the city, leaving residents unsure about their safety.

There's also an overarching sense of doubt about the prospects for peace in the South Kivu region and Bukavu in particular.

Meanwhile, Furaha Ntakwinja expresses the toll the ongoing violence has taken on the people, especially the constant fear and stress.

The sight of military trucks and the arrival of soldiers has become a regular source of anxiety, with locals feeling exhausted, sleepless, and overwhelmed by the war's impact on their daily lives.

The cumulative effect of these interviews reveals a city in crisis, with an uncertain future and a population yearning for stability.