Iran marks 46th revolution anniversary with massive public gathering

Tens of thousands of Iranians gathered on Monday to commemorate the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, marking the first rally since President Donald Trump resumed his "maximum pressure" campaign against Tehran after returning to the White House.

This annual event celebrates the end of the American-supported regime of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and the establishment of Iran’s Shiite theocracy, occurring this year amid significant uncertainty within the country.

Iran is grappling with severe sanctions that are crippling its economy, alongside the looming threat of additional measures from Trump, even as he expresses a desire to negotiate with Tehran regarding its rapidly developing nuclear program.

On Monday, the Iranian rial plummeted to a record low of 928,500 rials to $1, reflecting a decline of over 6% since Friday.

During a speech at Azadi Square in Tehran, Iran’s reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian, known for his conciliatory approach towards the West, addressed the crowd.

"Trump says let's talk, but right after that, he signs off and reveals all possible schemes aimed at undermining this revolution," Pezeshkian stated.

“We will never submit to foreign powers,” he emphasized.

Despite freezing temperatures, people marched towards Azadi Square carrying flags, balloons, and banners.

The Iranian military showcased replicas of its missiles at the square.

State television broadcasted commemorative events from various locations across the country, encouraging greater public participation.

The day, recognized as an official holiday, took on a festive atmosphere, with schools and government offices closed and citizens filling the streets.

The Islamic Revolution was sparked by widespread discontent with the shah's rule, which culminated in his departure from Iran in January 1979 due to terminal cancer.

Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini returned from exile, leading to the government’s collapse on February 11, 1979, following days of mass protests and clashes between demonstrators and security forces.