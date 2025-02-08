UN to investigate atrocities in Eastern DRC

On Friday 47 member states of the United Nations Human Rights Council came to a significant agreement to launch a formal investigation into the human rights violations taking place in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. This region has been severely impacted by the ongoing offensive from the M23 armed group which has been accused of committing numerous atrocities, including killings, sexual violence, and the displacement of thousands of civilians.

The President of the Human Rights Council confirmed the adoption of the resolution, emphasising that this move represents a critical step towards addressing the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region. The investigation aims to uncover the extent of the violence and hold those responsible accountable, with hopes of bringing justice and peace to the affected populations.