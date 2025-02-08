Boxing champion Kibomango killed in Goma amid M23 violence

In Goma, grief is mingled with anger as the community mourns the tragic death of Kibomango, a former boxing champion and one of the 3,000 victims claimed by the M23 rebels. The memory of his untimely passing remains fresh, leaving behind a heartbroken community.

“There were several gunshots, and he was hit by a stray bullet that killed him. At the same time, I got a call saying my brother was dead. Despite the gunfire, I had to leave my house to understand the reason for his death, but we never learned, given the gravity of the situation,” said Mashara Espoir, Kibomango’s brother.

Balezi Jean de Dieu, known as Kibomango, was tragically taken from the world too soon. A former child soldier who became a boxing champion, Kibomango had devoted his life to helping Goma’s youth break free from the cycle of violence.

“Our brother, the champion, is gone. Now, we don’t know how we’ll find another champion like him. It will take us a long time to rebuild the club and find someone to follow in his footsteps,” said Tubasele Makambo.

Kibomango was a beacon of hope for many children in Goma, having witnessed the horrors of war firsthand. But instead of succumbing to violence, he chose to fight for a better future, using his skills and influence to inspire change.

“We ask the leaders to end this war. We are suffering too much; many are left orphaned, and many others are widowed. It’s very serious, and it hurts us deeply,” said Marcellin Lufugula.

In 2008, Kibomango became the boxing champion of the DRC, a title that marked the beginning of his commitment to youth empowerment. He founded the "Club de l'Amitié," a boxing academy that became a sanctuary for street children. His legacy as a champion of peace and hope will live on in the hearts of Goma’s children.