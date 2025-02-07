Somali protesters condemn Trump's comments on Gaza

Hundreds of Somalis gathered in the Peace Garden in Mogadishu to show their support for Palestinians.

Many participants waved Palestinian flags and displayed banners stating “Gaza is not for sale” and “Somalis stand with Palestine.”

They criticized Trump's suggestion that residents of Gaza should relocate to countries like Egypt and Jordan.

Ahmed Abdullahi Mohamed, a protester, stated, "Our brothers in Palestine have faced ongoing suffering, and for President Trump to suggest that Gazans should move elsewhere is a complete trap. Trump aims to entrap Muslims in Gaza, and that is why we are here; we will not accept this."

The demonstration in Mogadishu highlights the growing regional opposition to Trump's stance on Gaza, alongside widespread calls for global support for Palestinians.

Sheikh Abdi Hayyi, one of the protest organizers, remarked, "Trump's decision is ironic and undermines justice. It aligns with aggressors and infringes on the rights of those who have fought for independence for many years. Instead of backing their struggle for freedom, he opposes them and supports their enemy, telling them to abandon their land. This is something we cannot accept, and as Somalis, we see this as a grave injustice."

Trump has enacted an executive order allowing economic and travel sanctions against individuals involved in International Criminal Court (ICC) investigations concerning US citizens or allies, including Israel.