EAC and SADC leaders meet to address Great Lakes conflict

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa is seen with his wife Auxilia Mnangagwa, during his inauguration ceremony at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Aug. 26, 2018   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

with Isaac Lukando

SADC Summit

Leaders from the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) have gathered in Dar es Salaam to tackle the ongoing conflict in the Great Lakes region, particularly in eastern DRC.

Ministers and heads of state from SADC’s 16 nations and the EAC’s 8 members aim to revive stalled peace efforts from the Luanda and Nairobi processes. Tanzania and the DRC, the only countries in both blocs, play a crucial role in mediation.

A key focus is restoring dialogue between DRC President Félix Tshisekedi and Rwanda’s Paul Kagame, seen as essential for resolving tensions. However, the M23 rebel group, which recently seized Goma and is advancing toward Bukavu, is absent from the talks.

SADC Chairperson President Emmerson Mnangagwa has stressed that engaging M23 is crucial for progress. The UN reports that fighting around Goma, allegedly backed by Rwanda, has caused 3,000 deaths and displaced over a million people. Rwanda denies any involvement.

With worsening humanitarian conditions and damaged infrastructure, the summit’s ability to deliver real solutions remains uncertain.

