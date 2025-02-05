Palestinians denounce Trump's proposal that U.S. should take over Gaza

Donald Trump has suggested that Palestinians living in war-torn Gaza could be moved elsewhere, and that the U.S. may take over the vacated area.

The proposal has sparked condemnation from residents in the war-torn enclave, as well as both American allies and adversaries.

The U.S. President’s remarks came at a news conference with the Israeli Prime Minister; Netanyahu appeared to welcome the idea, smiling at Trump’s comments.

But Palestinians are strongly opposed to the suggestion. Rafah resident, Areej Abu Nada, said, "Trump's remarks are illogical. We have lived through war for a year and four months, and then he comes and says we should leave our land. This is our land and the land of our ancestors. It is difficult to leave it or for him to bring another people to populate it. That will not happen—we will not leave our land or our country."

Trump’s remarks come amid a fragile truce between Israel and Hamas.

After suffering through more than a year of war, Gazans, many of whom were displaced by the fighting, are determined to stay in the enclave.

Ibrahim Abu Rizk, another Rafah resident, said, "for a year and a half, we have been slaughtered, bombed, and destroyed—only to then leave just like that? We will not leave this land. They are the ones who must leave, not us."

Countries including Egypt and Jordan have already refused the proposition of moving some two million Palestinians from Gaza elsewhere in the region.