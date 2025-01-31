Nigeria Union rejects telecom tariff hike

Nigeria’s main labour union, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has rejected the government-approved 50% hike in telecommunications tariffs and announced a nationwide protest on February 4.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) recently approved the first tariff adjustment in over a decade, citing inflation and naira depreciation. However, the increase remains below the 100% hike operators had sought for six years.

NLC President Joe Ajaero condemned the hike as "insensitive" amid soaring living costs and demanded its immediate suspension. The union warned of a possible telecom service boycott and strike if authorities refuse dialogue.

The NCC defended the increase as essential for industry growth while ensuring consumer protection. It mandated operators to clearly communicate changes and improve service quality.

Consumer advocacy groups have also vowed to contest the hike, as the economic crisis deepens.