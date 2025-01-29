Moscow unveils Lunar New Year metro train

In a symbolic gesture to strengthen cultural and diplomatic ties with China, Moscow launched a special metro train decorated with traditional Chinese symbols on Wednesday to mark the Lunar New Year. The train, which features intricate designs of a golden dragon and other iconic Chinese imagery, will run for about a month, offering commuters and tourists a unique cultural experience as it traverses the Russian capital.

Zhang Hanhui, China’s ambassador to Russia, highlighted the significance of the Moscow metro in Russian culture during the unveiling ceremony. "The Moscow metro has a rich history. Its stations inspire amazing artistic designs. It is no accident that it's called an underground palace of art," Zhang said. He added that the Lunar New Year-themed train would not only captivate Russian citizens but also draw tourists from around the world, allowing them to immerse themselves in Chinese culture in a novel way.

The train will operate on the Arbatsko-Pokrovskaya line, connecting the eastern and western parts of Moscow. According to Maksim Liksutov, head of Moscow's transport department, the train is expected to be seen by around 250,000 locals and visitors over the coming month. "The map of the Moscow metro is now also available in Chinese," Liksutov noted, highlighting the increased accessibility for Chinese-speaking passengers. The system update is available both online and offline through the Moscow Metro app.

In addition to the decorative elements on the train, the celebration marks a deeper historical connection between Russia and China. Ambassador Zhang emphasized the symbolic significance of the train as a representation of the "centuries-long friendship" between the two nations. "Today, at the very beginning of the Lunar New Year, let's get on this train, which symbolizes the centuries-long friendship between China and Russia, and head for the bright future of our bilateral relations!" Zhang added, signalling hopes for even stronger ties in the years to come.

The Lunar New Year, the most significant holiday in China, is a time for family reunions, festive meals, and celebrating cultural traditions. By bringing a piece of that celebration to Moscow’s metro system, the Russian capital has offered a public display of its ongoing cultural diplomacy with China.