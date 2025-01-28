Welcome to Africanews

CDC told to stop working with World Health Organisation

In this April 15, 2020 file photo, the logo and building of the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.   -  
Martial Trezzina/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

USA

Days after Donald Trump announced the U.S.’s withdrawal from the World Health Organisation, U.S. public health officials including the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) have been told to stop working with it, effective immediately.

The U.S. President had argued that his country contributes too much to the organisation.

"So we paid $500 million to World Health (Organization) when I was here and I terminated it. China with 1.4 billion people. We have 350. We have nobody knows what we have because so many people came in illegally. But let's say we have 325. They had 1.4 billion. They were paying 39 million. We were paying 500 million. It seemed a little unfair to me,'' Trump said.

According to experts, the move will hamper work on investigating and stemming outbreaks of Marburg virus and mpox in Africa, as well as potential global threats.

Leaving the organisation requires the approval of Congress, and the U.S. must provide a one-year notice.

