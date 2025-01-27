Faced with an immigration crackdown, Haitians in US turn to faith for solace

In Springfield in the US state of Ohio, the impact of the new Trump administration's aggressive immigration system overhaul is creating uncertainty - and fear.

The Haitian community there was already the target of false claims from Donald Trump during his campaign last year, with Trump, back then a presidential candidate, accusing them of eating their neighbours's dogs and cats.

Now, the ten executive orders on immigration that Trump signed on his first day back in office alone have made many Haitians in Springfield turn to their community leaders and spirituality for some solace.

"I've got a lot of calls. A lot of people ask me, should we leave Ohio? Should we go elsewhere or should we come outside of the house at all? What should we expect? Is there any word about ICE being in Ohio? Those kind of calls. But I always have the same answer. I tell everybody to stay calm, remain, you know, calm, wait for further instructions," said Jacob Payen, a Haitian immigrant, community leader and local business owner in Springfield.

An estimated 12,000 to 15,000 Haitians live in Springfield.

Many have a legal right to staying in the US thanks to the Temporary Protected Status (TPS), a programme prohibiting deportations to countries of origin deemed unsafe.

Haiti is among these countries, due to the severe gang violence and long-standing political unrest on the island.

But the TPS programme is set to expire in February 2026, unless renewed by the Trump administration.

During a recent Sunday service at First Haitian Evangelical Church, just a week into the Trump presidency, the Rev. Reginald Silencieux spoke of rights of immigrants in the U.S. and how to handle ICE, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, if detained, along with much prayer and worship.

At the end of the service, Silencieux asked God to protect his community.

"I just ask God, hey protect your people. Protect them because I can do nothing. Only you can," he said.