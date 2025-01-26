Trump proposes relocation of Gazans which Hamas rejects

President Donald Trump has suggested that Jordan, Egypt, and other Arab countries increase the number of Palestinian refugees they accept, potentially relocating enough and create a fresh start.

In a recent Q&A aboard Air Force One, Trump also confirmed the U.S. had lifted the ban on sending large bombs to Israel, which had been imposed under the previous administration to reduce civilian casualties in Gaza. He defended the move by saying, "Because they bought them."

There was no immediate comment from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

Trump has offered non-traditional views on the future of Gaza in the past. He suggested after he was inaugurated on Monday that Gaza has “really got to be rebuilt in a different way.”

Meanwhile, Hamas has strongly rejected Trump's proposal to relocate Palestinians, with senior official Bassem Naïm stating they will "fail" such efforts, just as they have with similar plans in the past. Hamas emphasized their commitment to staying in Gaza, expressing confidence that Palestinians can rebuild their homeland with the support of their allies.