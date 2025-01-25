A$AP Rocky's assault trial begins in Los Angeles

The trial for rapper A$AP Rocky began Friday in Los Angeles, where he's accused of shooting at a former friend. The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, could face up to 24 years in prison if convicted on two felony assault charges from a 2021 incident near a Hollywood hotel.

Prosecutors say A$AP Rocky was the aggressor, claiming he planned to shoot his childhood friend after a disagreement. The Grammy-nominated artist, who’s also a fashion mogul and Rihanna's partner, has pleaded not guilty and denies the allegations.

The alleged victim, Terell Ephron, who is also an artist and longtime friend of A$AP Rocky, testified last year that he was grazed by bullets when the rapper fired at him in Hollywood, just a block from the Walk of Fame. Ephron said he sought medical care after returning to New York.

Authorities say the shooting happened on November 6th, 2021, after a heated argument between the two men, who have known each other since high school in New York. Both were part of the A$AP Mob hip-hop collective.

A jury of 12 people was selected earlier this week, and opening arguments began on Friday.