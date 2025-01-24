M23 rebels advance on Goma, sparking panic and injuries

Panic engulfed Goma on Thursday as M23 rebels advanced steadily towards the city in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, clashing with the national army.

Explosions echoed from the outskirts, and the main hospital was inundated with hundreds of injured civilians transported from surrounding towns and villages.

Some individuals recounted their harrowing escape from attacks in Mubambiro and Saké, located 25 kilometers (15 miles) west-northwest of Goma, where they witnessed many casualties.

The situation in Saké was uncertain, with reports from residents suggesting that the rebels had infiltrated and taken control of the town.

Many from Saké have joined the ranks of over 178,000 people who have fled due to the M23's recent offensive.

The rebel group has made notable progress in recent weeks, closing in on Goma, a city of approximately 2 million residents and a crucial center for security and humanitarian operations.

M23 is one of around 100 armed factions competing for control in the mineral-rich eastern DRC, near the Rwandan border, amidst a prolonged conflict that has resulted in one of the largest humanitarian crises globally.

Over 7 million individuals have been displaced due to the ongoing violence.

Earlier this month, M23 captured the towns of Minova, Katale, and Masisi, situated to the west of Goma.

In 2012, M23 briefly seized Goma, holding it for more than a week.

As news of the clashes spread, schools in Goma sent students home on Thursday morning.

“The safety of the people must be ensured,” expressed a concerned teacher in Goma.

“With thousands of students, it’s unsafe to keep them at school. We must act prudently and send the children home while we monitor the situation,” he added.

Congo, along with the United States and U.N. experts, has accused Rwanda of supporting the M23 group, which is primarily made up of ethnic Tutsis that defected from the Congolese army more than ten years ago.