Arab league reaffirms support for ceasefire and two-state solution in Gaza conflict

Members of the Arab League addressed the United Nations Security Council on Thursday, emphasizing their support for the ceasefire and hostage release agreement in Gaza while underscoring the urgent need for a lasting resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Khaled Khiari, Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Asia, and the Pacific at the UN's Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations, highlighted the League’s longstanding commitment to the Palestinian cause.

“The League has always supported the Palestinian people, including through its efforts to rally international support for a ceasefire,” Khiari stated. He added that the international community shares the responsibility to work toward “a just and lasting resolution” of the conflict.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit echoed these sentiments but stressed that the current ceasefire is only a temporary measure.

“The basis for peace can only be achieved by the realization of the Palestinian people of their right to an independent state on the borders of June 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” Gheit asserted.

The Arab League’s message comes amid ongoing international calls for renewed dialogue and a negotiated two-state solution, which Khiari emphasized remains the “only viable path” to ensuring peace, security, and coexistence for Israelis and Palestinians.

While the ceasefire provides a momentary reprieve in the conflict, the Arab League urged the global community to maintain focus on addressing the root causes of the crisis, reiterating that peace is only possible through justice and the recognition of Palestinian statehood.