Sudan’s army clashes with RSF over oil refinery near Khartoum

The Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) are locked in fierce battles near the strategically significant al-Jili oil refinery, located north of Khartoum.

The army announced on Wednesday that it had advanced towards the refinery as part of a multi-pronged offensive aimed at regaining territory in the region. Reports indicate that the clashes have been direct and intense.

Eyewitnesses described plumes of smoke blanketing large areas of Khartoum, with footage circulating on social media showing army forces taking control of the entrance to the nearby town.

Simultaneously, fighting has erupted in the city of el-Fasher. Earlier this week, tensions flared when the RSF issued a 48-hour ultimatum demanding the army withdraw from its last stronghold in the area.

Following the ultimatum's expiration, the Sudanese army responded with airstrikes targeting RSF positions, according to a military source.