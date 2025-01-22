Egypt vows to enforce Gaza ceasefire and end bloodshed

Egypt's President said on Wednesday that his country would "push with all its strength" to ensure a ceasefire in Gaza is fully implemented.

During his speech, Abdel Fattah el-Sissi emphasised Egypt's role in the mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas would continue and that the country would dedicate all its power to ensure that the ceasefire holds.

“Egypt is striving with all its power and sincere efforts to reject violence and strive for peace. The ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip is a living witness to these tireless efforts and continuous endeavours that Egypt is making alongside its partners in this regard. We will push with all our strength to implement this agreement in full in an effort to stop the bloodshed of our Palestinian brothers and restore services to the Strip so that it becomes viable and prevent any attempts of displacement due to these difficult circumstances, because this is a matter (displacement) that Egypt categorically rejects in order to preserve the existence of the Palestinian cause itself," Sissi announced.

The truce, is supposed to see 33 held hostages released in return for hundreds of Palestinians.