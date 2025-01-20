Tanzania's ruling party nominates President Hassan as candidate for president

Tanzania's ruling party has nominated Samia Suluhu Hassan as its candidate for president, ahead of the country's general elections in October.

Hassan has called for unity ahead of the vote, stating "I urge all to maintain our unity as we go to the elections. The polls can seriously divide us but I believe we will remain united now that we have candidates."

The 64 year old took office in 2021 following the sudden death of John Magufuli, who was accused of curbing certain freedoms and stamping out dissent.

Initially, she was hailed for easing restrictions Magufuli had implemented on the opposition and media.

However rights groups and Western governments have since denounced what they view as renewed repression of the opposition.

Politicians from the main opposition Chadema party have been detained, and a series of opposition figures have been abducted and murdered.

The Chadema party is yet to select its candidate for president.

Last year, the party threatened to boycott elections if reforms to the electoral system had not been put in place.

That long-standing request has been repeatedly ignored by Hassan's party.